i-City, Shah Alam I-City, 40000 Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia

City of Digital Lights i-City in Shah Alam, Malaysia is a park filled with artificial trees made of colourful digital lights. Yes, it's touristy and full of people (mostly locals), but it's a lot of fun! Great for photography.



There are also other attractions nearby like a little amusement park and an indoor snow park. It opens from 7pm till late.