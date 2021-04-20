Where are you going?
Hysan Place

500 Hennessy Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
+852 2895 5777
Latest Shopping Destination in Causeway Bay Hong Kong Hong Kong

Sun - Thur 10am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 11pm

Latest Shopping Destination in Causeway Bay

Located between other shopping destinations Times Square and Sogo in Causeway Bay is Hysan Place, a relatively new addition to the city's mallscape.

Here, you can peruse the latest tech offerings at Hong Kong's second Apple Store, choose a new pair of jeans at 7 for All Mankind and GAP, buy a new travel bag at French label agnès b, or refill your skincare products at Aesop and dermalogica. If you want to jot down all your travel memories, Moleskin also has an outlet here, too.

The basement of Hysan is home to T Galleria,
where you shop your favorite beauty brands, duty free.

Hysan also has several cafes and a floor full of eateries to rest those tired feet. Eslite Bookstore is on the 8-10th floors.
By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
