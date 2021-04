Every year, the City of Sydney hosts an amazing, incomparable event: The Sydney Festival. With a plethora of theatrical, interactive, fun-for-the-whole-family events going on for twenty days in January, Sydneysiders are given a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in all that this creative city has to offer. Although the festival finished on January 26th for 2014, you can bet that 2015 will be even bigger, more exciting, and home to more creative, outrageous, and exceptional events. It's not to be missed. From circus acts to underwater dance shows to orchestral performances that fill theaters to capacity to cardboard-box-making classes and tiny green caravans hidden in the walls of Carriageworks, you're bound to find something amazing. I promise.