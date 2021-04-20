Hyde Park
Elizabeth St
+61 2 9265 9333
Night Noodle MarketColored paper lanterns and twinkling Christmas lights set the stage for the hawker-style Night Noodle Market—the centerpiece of Sydney Good Food Month, held every October. More than 50 stalls selling dumplings, noodles, buns, rolls, wraps and soups are intermixed with outdoor movies, a wine bar, noodle-making demonstrations and inventive Asian desserts. It's a lively start to Sydney's summer festival season.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
The Annual Extravaganza.
Every year, the City of Sydney hosts an amazing, incomparable event: The Sydney Festival. With a plethora of theatrical, interactive, fun-for-the-whole-family events going on for twenty days in January, Sydneysiders are given a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in all that this creative city has to offer. Although the festival finished on January 26th for 2014, you can bet that 2015 will be even bigger, more exciting, and home to more creative, outrageous, and exceptional events. It's not to be missed. From circus acts to underwater dance shows to orchestral performances that fill theaters to capacity to cardboard-box-making classes and tiny green caravans hidden in the walls of Carriageworks, you're bound to find something amazing. I promise.