Hyde Hotel & Residences Midtown Miami
101 NE 34th St, Miami, FL 33137, USA
| +1 786-899-5300
Photo courtesy of sbe Entertainment Group
Hyde Hotel & Residences Midtown MiamiWhy we love it: An arts district hotspot with a flair for design
The Highlights:
- Home-away-from-home comforts like kitchenettes
- Sleek but approachable design
- Midtown location with beachfront perks
The Review:
From sbe Entertainment Group comes this stylish stay in Miami’s Midtown neighborhood, a hub for its modern art galleries and world-class shopping. David Rockwell led the property’s design, a vision inspired by Miami’s fashion and art worlds that reveals itself in details like exposed brick walls, leather wraparound banquette seating, and a baby grand piano.
Seven floors house 60 rooms in total—an assortment of studios, suites, and corner suites that feature sbe signature king beds, HD TVs, kitchenettes, and reserve bath amenities from the on-site Ciel spa (a must for a variety of R&R experiences, from organic facials to warm stone massages). Continue to unwind outdoors, where guests have access to a tennis court, putting green, pool, and the beach (via sister property Hotel Delano). The poolside bar and grill offers an array of handcrafted cocktails and savory bites, but should you want to venture out, the hotel staff will take you anywhere within a 10-mile radius in the Lincoln house car.