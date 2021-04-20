Hyatt Regency Kyoto
Behind its fairly unassuming façade, the Hyatt Regency Kyoto is a lair of Zen-inducing design. The sleek, wood-accented interior is minimalist at its core, but garnished with eye-catching details like white lattice panels and walls made out of old books. Guestrooms also feature colorful touches like kimono-fabric headboards and Japanese-style wooden tubs, along with tatami-lined living areas, sliding shoji doors, and more modern comforts like TVs, DVD players, and free Wi-Fi. Three onsite restaurants offer a variety of fare, from wood-fired pizzas to grilled meats to sushi. There’s also a bar with an impressive sake collection, including several local varieties.