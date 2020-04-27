Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort And Spa

Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa

Why we love it: This all-suite hotel is a stylish option in vibrant Clearwater Beach

Highlights:

- Steps from the Gulf and famous Pier 60

- Full kitchens and balcony dinettes delight self-caterers

- Sophisticated and adult-oriented, it still welcomes children and has a kid’s camp

The review: Across the road from the seashore stands the fabulous, flamingo-pink Hyatt Regency. Known for its easygoing-but-attentive service, the property boasts a spa, 24-hour gym, rooftop cantina and a heated pool on the eighth floor. This condo-style resort has 287 generously sized suites with movie-marquee 65-inch TVs and walk-in wardrobes, plus separate toilets and KenetMD toiletries, suitable for sensitive skin. Each comes complete with a stove, fridge and dishwasher, perfect for travelers who like to prepare their own meals.

Prefer some pampering? Head downstairs to SHOR American Seafood Grill for classics like chilled Key West pink shrimp and line-caught Florida swordfish with a cassoulet of white beans. Or mix in some “turf” with beet risotto or a pork chop basted in ají panca, a Peruvian chili pepper known for its mild heat, but fruity smoky taste. Or head up to the sixteenth-floor rooftop cantina, which serves Cuban sandwiches and will deliver tropical cocktails in a coconut shaped like a monkey’s head (which charmingly doubles as a souvenir piggy bank).