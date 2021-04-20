Hyatt Regency Calgary

Luxury Lodging in Downtown Calgary
Located right downtown on Centre Street, The Hyatt Regency provides more than a luxurious place to sleep in Calgary. It’s more of a swank home base for exploring the entire city. The Olympic Plaza and Calgary Tower are both within a few minutes' walk of the hotel and, off to the west, the Canadian Rockies are within view. The Glenbow Museum is only five minutes away, and its collection of Western Canadian history is the perfect starting point for an Alberta
adventure. If you are more interested in the sights and sounds of the city, just walk out the hotel’s side door onto the Stephen Avenue Pedestrian Mall. And, whenever you get tired, the comforts of the Hyatt Regency will help recharge your batteries.