Hwy 360 Loop
TX-360 Loop, Texas, USA
Hill Country VistaWhen I used to think of Texas I thought of wide open desert planes with tumble weeds blowing in the wind. I had no idea that the Texas Hill Country was a vast area of rugged hills that spanned from southwest Austin to northern San Antonio.
The Texas Hill Country encompasses caves, rivers, and a number of other cool geological formations. It's also a great place for cycling.
When people visit Austin I often take them on a bike ride (an extremely strenuous bike ride and only for avid cyclists) or a drive through Westlake, one of Austin's most affluent neighborhoods, for the sweeping views of downtown Austin from the steep hills in this area. The houses and architecture in this area is also a sight to behold!
One of the best vistas of the hill country and downtown is located on HWY 360 (also known as "Loop 360") roughly one kilometer north of Bee Caves Road (also known as 2244), where a turnout has been created for parking and to take in great views of the city.