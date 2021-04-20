Hwange National Park
Zimbabwe
The New Sophisticated Safari in ZimbabweWilderness Safaris has reinvented the classic Zimbabwe safari in Hwange with the opening of the sleek, sophisticated Linkwasha, where herds of elephants, buffalo, and zebras often drink out of a pan just off the pool deck. The nine-suite camp, offering walking safaris and up-close elephant sightings, complements its low-key sister camps in the same reserve, Davison’s and Little Makalolo. The best and largest tent at camp is tent 6, a two room suite with king size bed, seating area with fireplace, and freestanding bathtub.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Getting Close to Big Animals
Zimbabwe's parks, which are significantly less crowded than places like South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania and staffed by the best-trained walking guides in the world, let you get close--really close--to the animals. Pictured is Dave Christensen, a private guide for Wilderness Africa and one of the top guides on the continent. He'll walk you in close and keep you safe.
almost 7 years ago
Good Morning...
After the best nights sleep, between the best sheet's I've ever slept under, the tracker comes to the tent around 5:30 in the morning so you don't miss anything. After an outdoor shower, breakfast is served outside (tastes better that way)and then it's off again for another day of animal watching. Before you get a piece of toast the trackers are rushing you to the trucks...lions in the area. We take off only a quarter mile down the road...and there 3 glorious males, clearly satisfied from the night before, stroll by us as if we belong. Not a care in the world. Good Morning.....
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago
Exploring Zimbabwe's Largest National Park
