Hwange National Park

Good Morning...

After the best nights sleep, between the best sheet's I've ever slept under, the tracker comes to the tent around 5:30 in the morning so you don't miss anything. After an outdoor shower, breakfast is served outside (tastes better that way)and then it's off again for another day of animal watching. Before you get a piece of toast the trackers are rushing you to the trucks...lions in the area. We take off only a quarter mile down the road...and there 3 glorious males, clearly satisfied from the night before, stroll by us as if we belong. Not a care in the world. Good Morning.....