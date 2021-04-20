Where are you going?
Hviezdoslavovo nám. 1

Hviezdoslavovo námestie 185/1, 811 02 Bratislava, Slovakia
Slovak National Theater Bratislava Slovakia
Fountain outside the Slovak National Theater Bratislava Slovakia
Slovak National Theater Bratislava Slovakia
Fountain outside the Slovak National Theater Bratislava Slovakia

Slovak National Theater

A cultural centerpiece of Bratislava. You might have seen this building in a few movies, although the "scenes" were meant to be cities like Vienna. Regardless, it's a beautiful building with loads of history behind it that's still in use today featuring the fine arts.
By Alex M.

Alex M.
almost 7 years ago

Fountain outside the Slovak National Theater

It just made for a beautiful shot. The water, the scene, the angle of the statue in retrospect to the fountain.

