Hviezdoslavovo nám. 1
Hviezdoslavovo námestie 185/1, 811 02 Bratislava, Slovakia
Slovak National TheaterA cultural centerpiece of Bratislava. You might have seen this building in a few movies, although the "scenes" were meant to be cities like Vienna. Regardless, it's a beautiful building with loads of history behind it that's still in use today featuring the fine arts.
almost 7 years ago
Fountain outside the Slovak National Theater
It just made for a beautiful shot. The water, the scene, the angle of the statue in retrospect to the fountain.