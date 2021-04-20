Hviezdoslavovo nám. 1 Hviezdoslavovo námestie 185/1, 811 02 Bratislava, Slovakia

Slovak National Theater A cultural centerpiece of Bratislava. You might have seen this building in a few movies, although the "scenes" were meant to be cities like Vienna. Regardless, it's a beautiful building with loads of history behind it that's still in use today featuring the fine arts.