Hverfjall volcano
Crater hikingHiking it was easy to begin with but by the time we got on top of the crater we were all exhausted. I was very proud of my 7 y/o son who did it. My 2 y/o daughter had the luxury of being in a kids backpack on my husband's back. Once at the top the views are beautiful. No reason to not hike it, especially if kids can do it :).
Hverfjall is a tephra cone or tuff ring volcano in northern Iceland, to the east of Mývatn.
It erupted in 2500 BP in the southern part of the Krafla fissure swarm.The crater is approximately 1 km in diameter.
Tephra has been carried from Hverfjall all over the Lake Myvatn area. A landslide apparently occurred in the south part of the crater during the eruption, which accounts for the disruption to the round shape of the mountain. During the Age of Settlement, lava flowed from Svortuborgir, at the southern end of Namafjall, around Hverfjall, which was nearly engulfed by the lava.