Hvalfjörður Foraging - Hvalfjörður, Iceland

Steeple Chasing Iceland is sparse, the say the least. The best way to see the country is through a leisurely road trip along the Ring Road. This way, when you see a white steeple in the middle of nowhere, you can take a random left turn down a dirt road, lose a hubcap, cross a creak, climb a hill to find a beautiful, dreamy scene.



The cemetery was nothing special, but quite pretty set along the sea. The church was open (and empty) to our surprise. We were able to roam freely, climb the steeple, sign the guest book, and felt we were welcome.