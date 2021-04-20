Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hvalfjörður

Foraging - Hvalfjörður, Iceland
Steeple Chasing West Iceland

Steeple Chasing

Iceland is sparse, the say the least. The best way to see the country is through a leisurely road trip along the Ring Road. This way, when you see a white steeple in the middle of nowhere, you can take a random left turn down a dirt road, lose a hubcap, cross a creak, climb a hill to find a beautiful, dreamy scene.

The cemetery was nothing special, but quite pretty set along the sea. The church was open (and empty) to our surprise. We were able to roam freely, climb the steeple, sign the guest book, and felt we were welcome.
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points