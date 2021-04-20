Hut Point McMurdo Station, Antarctica

Visit from the Adelies Working at McMurdo Station offers no promise of seeing wildlife. However, one amazing summer weekend, a crowd of Adelies came to visit and observe the human contingency posted at Ross Island, Antarctica.

Humans are prevented by order of the International Antarctic Treaty from approaching, touching, or altering behavior of wildlife in Antarctica, but that does not keep the penguins from curiously waddling in the midst of camera-toting, parka-clad people and altering their behavior.