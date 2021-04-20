Hurricane Ridge Hurricane Ridge, Washington 98362, USA

Springtime blooms on Hurricane Ridge in the Olympic Mountain Range Hurricane Ridge is a short drive out of Port Angeles, Washington and is one of the easiest mountains to visit in the Olympic National Park.



There is hiking in the summer and during the winter months, you can go skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing or cross country. During the summer, you can get clear views out to the ocean. You will probably see deer, marmots and wild goats when hiking here in the warmer months.



Hurricane ridge is a gorgeous place especially in the spring when the many wildflowers are in bloom- lupine, trillium, monkeyflower, sunflower, bugbane, bluebells, fleabane, paintbrush, glacier lily, nootka rose and more!



There is a store here next to the main parking lot that sells books, jewelry and food. But you can bring your own picnic and eat outside with the view of the mountain ridge.



I'm more of a warm weather enthusiast, so here's a link for all the spring and summer trails that are best for wildflower blooms- http://www.wta.org/go-hiking/seasonal-hikes/summer-destinations/summer-wildflower-hikes