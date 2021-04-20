Where are you going?
Huon Bush Retreats

300 Browns Road, (Ranelagh), Huonville TAS 7109, Australia
Just about 50 minutes southwest of Hobart near the entrance to the Huon Valley, Huon Bush Retreats offers a carbon-positive (Green Globe–accredited) home base surrounded by native Tasmanian forest. Owner Paul Dimmick and his partner Michael Higgins initially bought the top of Mount Misery to protect from development. Today, the Mount Misery Habitat Reserve has grown to encompass nearly 13,000 acres of private land that's governed by strict environmental standards that show up in the form of sleek steel designs, solar-powered electricity, and composting toilets. Huon Bush Retreats features five secluded cabins, two teepees, and several camp sites surrounded by five kilometers of walking tracks that penetrate the acacia and eucalypt groves and lead to old growth forest, a waterfall, and the top of Mount Misery. Placards about aboriginal history, early European settlement, and sustainability guide and enlighten guests along the way. The property is located within a short drive from all the vineyards, cider tasting rooms, and artisan food purveyors of the Huon Valley. Drive along the Huon River by day, and return to your eco cabin in time for the resident wallabies and possums to greet you in the evening. Then curl up with a book and a bottle of Tassie wine in front of your wood-burning fireplace until the birds and nearby stream lull you to sleep.

By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

