Huntsville Botanical Garden
4747 Bob Wallace Ave SW
| +1 256-830-4447
Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm
Butterfly Kisses in Huntsville, AlabamaHuntsville Botanical Garden is a privately-run garden, open year-round in Huntsville, Alabama. The 112-acre spread features America's largest open-air butterfly house, an aquatic garden, nature trails, an interactive children's garden, and numerous plant collections. It's managed by 30–50 employees, depending on the season, and more than 2,000 volunteers.
In the Purdy Butterfly House, open May–September, more than 3,000 butterflies roam freely, alongside dozens of turtles and a menagerie of other critters.