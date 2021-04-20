Where are you going?
Huntsville Botanical Garden

4747 Bob Wallace Ave SW
Website
| +1 256-830-4447
Butterfly Kisses in Huntsville, Alabama Huntsville Alabama United States

More info

Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm

Huntsville Botanical Garden is a privately-run garden, open year-round in Huntsville, Alabama. The 112-acre spread features America's largest open-air butterfly house, an aquatic garden, nature trails, an interactive children's garden, and numerous plant collections. It's managed by 30–50 employees, depending on the season, and more than 2,000 volunteers.

In the Purdy Butterfly House, open May–September, more than 3,000 butterflies roam freely, alongside dozens of turtles and a menagerie of other critters.
By Melissa Adams , AFAR Local Expert

