Huntsville Botanical Garden
4747 Bob Wallace Ave SW
| +1 256-830-4447
Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm
When the Bloom is Off the RoseMost people visit botanical gardens in spring and summer, when the flowers are in full bloom and the leaves are all green. The Huntsville Botanical Garden has a few ways to enjoy nature in the off season.
In fall, you can leaf peep the changing colors and hunt for scarecrows all over the garden, with more than 60 unique scarecrow and hay bale artworks on display. The 2014 theme is "Once upon a time" with characters inspired by nursery rhymes and children's books (look out for a poignant Charlotte's Web tribute).
See more creative displays for the holidays in the Galaxy of Lights, with winter, Christmas, and Santa lights illuminating the garden at night. Car "drive-through" nights are scheduled from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day, but the garden is better experienced on foot.
In January and February, dogs and birdwatchers are welcome on the trails for Beaks and Barks. Dogs can frolic around the garden's no-leash zone or run with owners in several races in February. Check off a variety of bird species on the Lewis Birding Trail, which hosts the Great Backyard Bird Count in mid-February.