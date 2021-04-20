Hungry's Food Van
Not everything has to be an expensive proper-meal experience on Anguilla
, and Hungry’s is a welcome reminder of that. This neon-green-painted food truck in The Valley, the island’s capital, boasts experienced island chefs who whip up both regional and international favorites. Try the soups—choose from conch, goat, lobster, or bull-foot soup, with corn and vegetables. All the ingredients are sourced locally, and you can also order cheap and tasty plates like shrimp quesadillas, or pasta with fresh fish. The line gets quite long at lunchtime, so you’ll want to arrive early. You might also check out the sit-down restaurant that Hungry’s operates nearby.