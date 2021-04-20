Where are you going?
Hungry's Food Van

The Valley 2640, Anguilla
Website
| +1 264-235-8907
Hungry's Food Van The Valley Anguilla

More info

Mon - Fri 12pm - 10pm

Hungry's Food Van

Not everything has to be an expensive proper-meal experience on Anguilla, and Hungry’s is a welcome reminder of that. This neon-green-painted food truck in The Valley, the island’s capital, boasts experienced island chefs who whip up both regional and international favorites. Try the soups—choose from conch, goat, lobster, or bull-foot soup, with corn and vegetables. All the ingredients are sourced locally, and you can also order cheap and tasty plates like shrimp quesadillas, or pasta with fresh fish. The line gets quite long at lunchtime, so you’ll want to arrive early. You might also check out the sit-down restaurant that Hungry’s operates nearby.
By Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert

