Hummus Abu Hassan
Abu Hassan in Old Jaffa has no menu, closes daily around 3 p.m., and almost always has a line (or really, a cluster of people waiting in the street). But these small obstacles are worth enduring to experience smashed chickpea heaven. If you can handle the "frito lay scoop"—eating a mouthful of hummus served on a slice of raw onion—you’re a real champ. (Those who want something less sinus-cleansing can opt for pita.) Your best bet is to order the meshulash—a combo of three different preparations of hummus.