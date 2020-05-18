Where are you going?
Hummus Abu Hassan

Ha-Dolfin St 1, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
+972 3-682-0387

Sun - Fri 8am - 3pm

Hummus Abu Hassan

Abu Hassan in Old Jaffa has no menu, closes daily around 3 p.m., and almost always has a line (or really, a cluster of people waiting in the street). But these small obstacles are worth enduring to experience smashed chickpea heaven. If you can handle the "frito lay scoop"—eating a mouthful of hummus served on a slice of raw onion—you’re a real champ. (Those who want something less sinus-cleansing can opt for pita.) Your best bet is to order the meshulash—a combo of three different preparations of hummus.
By Sara Lieberman , AFAR Contributor

