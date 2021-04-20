Humboldt Redwoods State Parks
17119 Avenue of the Giants, Weott, CA 95571, USA
| +1 707-946-2263
More info
Bull CreekWe couldn't find the signs for Bull Creek Trail. We asked other hikers. They couldn't find it either. We wandered for a while, finally gave up, and wandered aimlessly, crossing the creek. The idea of finding the trail evaporated from our minds as we were enjoying the moment, enjoying the trees, enjoying the water. If it weren't for something like these moments, we might not notice little details like how beautiful the moss looks on the rocks.
Humboldt Redwoods State Park, Northern California.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Addie Johnson Trail, Humboldt Redwoods
Addie Johnson Trail, Humboldt Redwoods, off Mattole Road.
This hike goes through towering redwood groves, prairies, babbling creeks, and more. The trees are magical. This entire hike was a highlight. Two and a half hours going up a mountain, no one in sight, just trees and tall grass and ferns.
This hike goes through towering redwood groves, prairies, babbling creeks, and more. The trees are magical. This entire hike was a highlight. Two and a half hours going up a mountain, no one in sight, just trees and tall grass and ferns.