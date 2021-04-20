Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Humboldt Redwoods State Parks

17119 Avenue of the Giants, Weott, CA 95571, USA
Website
| +1 707-946-2263
Bull Creek Weott California United States
Addie Johnson Trail, Humboldt Redwoods Weott California United States
Bull Creek Weott California United States
Addie Johnson Trail, Humboldt Redwoods Weott California United States

More info

Bull Creek

We couldn't find the signs for Bull Creek Trail. We asked other hikers. They couldn't find it either. We wandered for a while, finally gave up, and wandered aimlessly, crossing the creek. The idea of finding the trail evaporated from our minds as we were enjoying the moment, enjoying the trees, enjoying the water. If it weren't for something like these moments, we might not notice little details like how beautiful the moss looks on the rocks.

Humboldt Redwoods State Park, Northern California.
By Ken Lee

More Recommendations

Ken Lee
almost 7 years ago

Addie Johnson Trail, Humboldt Redwoods

Addie Johnson Trail, Humboldt Redwoods, off Mattole Road.

This hike goes through towering redwood groves, prairies, babbling creeks, and more. The trees are magical. This entire hike was a highlight. Two and a half hours going up a mountain, no one in sight, just trees and tall grass and ferns.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30