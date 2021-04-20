Humboldt Redwoods State Parks 17119 Avenue of the Giants, Weott, CA 95571, USA

Bull Creek We couldn't find the signs for Bull Creek Trail. We asked other hikers. They couldn't find it either. We wandered for a while, finally gave up, and wandered aimlessly, crossing the creek. The idea of finding the trail evaporated from our minds as we were enjoying the moment, enjoying the trees, enjoying the water. If it weren't for something like these moments, we might not notice little details like how beautiful the moss looks on the rocks.



Humboldt Redwoods State Park, Northern California.