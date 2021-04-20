Hulopoe Beach Hulopoe Beach, Hawaii 96763, USA

Scuba Diving at First Cathedrals From the surface, the reef surrounding First Cathedrals looks like every other reef on Lana'i.



Turquoise parrotfish flit above the coral, schools of convict tang sway with the current,

and the visibility is often in the vicinity of 100 ft.



55 feet below the surface, however, is the entrance to a cave so stunning in appearance it's been the site of numerous underwater weddings. Thanks to natural openings in the ceiling, sunlight filters into the depths of the cave like beams of light through a stained glass window.



First Cathedrals is often considered as one of the best dives in Hawaii, although there is more to the dive than simply the cathedral and the captivating beams of light. Multiple sea arches and gaping swim-throughs are scattered in the surrounding area, and aquatic critters from dolphins to

lobsters all call the area home.



Here, on a dive with Trilogy Excursions, divers navigate the underwater arches of the island's most popular dive.