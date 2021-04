Huli Sues 68-1400 Mauna Lani Dr, Waimea, HI 96743, USA

Huli Sue's Fun Flavors One visit to Huli Sue's will have a smile plastered on your face all afternoon. The bright and bold colors and decor are enough to infuse happiness in your day, and the country eclectic style can turn a frown upside-down.



Huli Sue's menu is barbecue with potatoes, and veggies, and a tasty corn pudding.



***Rumor has it that Huli Sue's is closed for business.