Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hula Hut

3825 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703, USA
Website
| +1 512-476-4852
Lake Austin Sunset Austin Texas United States

More info

Sun 10:30am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri 11am - 11pm
Sat 10:30am - 11pm

Lake Austin Sunset

There is nothing like a Texas sunset. One of my favorite places to catch the sunset is at the Hula Hut on Lake Austin Blvd, a spot that has a deck that overlooks the lake and the dam.

The restaurant provides the perfect vista for the sunset while having a margarita. The TexMex at the Hula Hut is famous—you won't be disappointed by the Texas-sized portions and all you can eat chips and salsa (I would say that the salsa here is my favorite in Austin, and that's saying a lot).

You can get to the Hula Hut by car or park your boat right out in front if you've spent the day wake boarding on Lake Austin.

Expect a wait for a table as this is one of the most popular restaurants in Austin, but you can also stake out a spot at one of three bars located in the restaurant.
By Rey Madolora , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30