Huka Falls Taupo 3377, New Zealand

Thundering Falls Near Taupo are an amazing set of waterfalls and rapids called Huka Falls. An easy walk with plenty of viewing spots, at Huka Falls the turquoise green water thunders down the Waikato River headed towards the lake.



Surrounded by lush forest and bush, the setting for these blue waterfalls couldn't be more picturesque, and their proximity to Taupo and the main town make it easily accessed for anyone.



If you're feeling adventurous, you can hop on a jet boat tour of the river, whizzing down the river and getting up close and personal to the falls.