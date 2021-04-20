Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Huka Falls

Taupo 3377, New Zealand
Thundering Falls Taupo New Zealand

Thundering Falls

Near Taupo are an amazing set of waterfalls and rapids called Huka Falls. An easy walk with plenty of viewing spots, at Huka Falls the turquoise green water thunders down the Waikato River headed towards the lake.

Surrounded by lush forest and bush, the setting for these blue waterfalls couldn't be more picturesque, and their proximity to Taupo and the main town make it easily accessed for anyone.

If you're feeling adventurous, you can hop on a jet boat tour of the river, whizzing down the river and getting up close and personal to the falls.
By Liz Carlson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points