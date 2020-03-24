Hueso (Bone) Restaurant – Feast for the Senses
It's been a while since I walked into a space that so completely blew me away. Hueso, housed in a refurbished 1940s building in the beautiful Lafayette Design District in Guadalajara
, Jalisco, is one of the most inventive, creative and artful restaurants you'll set foot in. It's a family project, designed by Cadena + Asociados, for the principal's brother, chef Alfonso Cadena. Over 10,000 bleached bones, chalk white painted kitchen utensils, and drawings adorn the walls in rich, monochromatic texture. There's no sign outside, except for a metal bone suspended over the entrance. Large communal tables and chairs made of pale wood, make up the remainder of the dining area. And of course there's an open kitchen where you can watch all the action real-time. The food is light on the vegetarian side (shocker, right?). You can find some unusual items on the menu, such as bone marrow, or goat. Some of the dishes are huge, and meant to be shared. Ingredients are sourced locally where possible, and of course seasonal, which makes for frequent menu changes. Treat yourself–this is an incredible place. >>>Muchas gracias to the hardworking teams at Guadalajara Tourism
and PHG Consulting for a fun filled 4 days in Guadalajara, Mexico
. @gotoguadalajara #visitguadalajara