Hudson's Bay Queen Street
176 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M5C 2L7, Canada
+1 416-861-9111
Sun 10am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 9:30pm
Sat 9:30am - 9:30pm
Holiday Windows in TorontoGazing at the holiday window displays at famed department stores like the Hudson's Bay Company (founded because of fur trading) and luxury retailer Holt Renfrew is a free and festive tradition among Torontonians in late November up to Christmas.
Both stores usually have themes (like Narnia or the Night Before Christmas) and crowds gather to hear the music and delight in the scenes with their families and friends. At the Bay, this is a great activity pre or post skate down the street at Nathan Phillips Square/City Hall.
If you are in downtown Toronto during the holiday season, don't miss this tradition (and the subsequent shopping that will ensue).