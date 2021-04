Hudson's Bay

The Hudson's Bay Company played a fascinating role in the development of Canada —its trading posts and fur trappers were long the only Western presence in parts of the country, and for a period it was the world's largest landowner. Over time, however, the importance of fur trapping declined and the company transitioned into trading other goods besides beaver pelts. That was the basis of the Hudson's Bay stores, popularly known simply as "the Bay," or La Baie. At the Montréal location on rue Ste-Catherine, you can pick up Hudson's Bay blankets with their signature blue, green, red, and yellow stripes. If you don't want them on a blanket, you'll find those same stripes on key chains, notebooks, dog sweaters, and every other popular souvenir you can think of.