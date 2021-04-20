Hudson River Park
353 West St, New York, NY 10011, USA
| +1 212-627-2020
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Best Place for a NYC SunsetHudson River Park, running along the south west side of Manhattan is one of the best places to view a sunset in New York City. Locals may abhor that in doing so, you're looking at New Jersey but I think it's a small price to pay for a beautiful reflection on the water and an almost complete lack of objects in the way of the beautiful sky. Take a walk before the real color deepens and take your time to find the best spot for viewing. When you're done, keep walking and end the night with dinner in the nearby Meatpacking District, Chelsea or the West Village.
almost 7 years ago
Afternoon on the Hudson River
Although New York is not know for its relaxing qualities, an afternoon by the Hudson is a great place to come and see the (oft weird and wonderful) world pass by. Whether you're looking to do your morning run, have a picnic with friends, or simply escape from the bustle of the city, these banks are the place to let it all hang out.