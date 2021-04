Best Place for a NYC Sunset

Hudson River Park, running along the south west side of Manhattan is one of the best places to view a sunset in New York City . Locals may abhor that in doing so, you're looking at New Jersey but I think it's a small price to pay for a beautiful reflection on the water and an almost complete lack of objects in the way of the beautiful sky. Take a walk before the real color deepens and take your time to find the best spot for viewing. When you're done, keep walking and end the night with dinner in the nearby Meatpacking District, Chelsea or the West Village.