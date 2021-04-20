Hudson House
514 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277, USA
| +1 310-798-9183
More info
Sun 3pm - 10pm
Mon 5pm - 10pm
Tue - Thur 5pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 3pm - 12am
Feel At Home At Hudson HouseHudson House is a neighborhood bar versatile enough for an outing with your best friend or a setting for a dinner date. It doesn’t have the esoteric quality of a dive bar, or the see-and-be-seen feeling of an upscale joint. It’s somewhere in between, and that’s why everyone is so comfortable here.
Come in the early evening on a Tuesday to nab a dark-wooded table without a wait. Order a happy hour street taco at a dollar each, and then pick from a wide range of beers and cocktails. You may be tempted to watch the flat screen above the bar or listen to the great mix of tunes that you would’ve chosen on your own. But don’t. Since the tables are so close to each other, this is your chance to meet a few new people. It usually works out for the best.