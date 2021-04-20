Hudson County Art Supply
469 Central Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307, USA
| +1 201-413-0900
Photo courtesy of Hudson County Art Supply
Sat, Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 7pm
A Corner Of Local ColorHudson County Art Supply brims with the colorful organized chaos of an artist's studio. Stacked floor to ceiling with high quality art supplies, the corner store prides itself on friendly service that welcomes customers new and old to the neighborhood.
The store supports local arts programs, particularly for youth, and hosts mural paintings around the community. Whether you're on the hunt for new supplies or quirky finds (think vibrant plush pillows made by student artists), Hudson County Art Supply delivers with a flourish.