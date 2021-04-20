Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hudson County Art Supply

469 Central Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307, USA
Website
| +1 201-413-0900
A Corner Of Local Color Jersey City New Jersey United States

More info

Sat, Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 7pm

A Corner Of Local Color

Hudson County Art Supply brims with the colorful organized chaos of an artist's studio. Stacked floor to ceiling with high quality art supplies, the corner store prides itself on friendly service that welcomes customers new and old to the neighborhood.

The store supports local arts programs, particularly for youth, and hosts mural paintings around the community. Whether you're on the hunt for new supplies or quirky finds (think vibrant plush pillows made by student artists), Hudson County Art Supply delivers with a flourish.

By Kim Fortson , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points