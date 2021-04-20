Where are you going?
Hub Porteño

Rodríguez Peña 1967, C1021ABO CABA, Argentina
Website
| +54 11 4815-6100
Hub Porteño, Buenos Aires Buenos Aires Argentina
Hub Porteño, Buenos Aires

In Recoleta, the 11-room Hub Porteño hotel offers guests custom city experiences led by local experts. Young, connected fashion designers, such as Argentinian textile designer Martín Churba, lead shopping tours to the city's top ateliers and boutiques. A full-day experience costs $2,000 for two people, including accommodation, all meals, car and driver.
Doubles from $325. Rodríguez Peña 1967, Recoleta, 54/(0) 11-3220-6600. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.
By Gisela Williams , AFAR Contributor

