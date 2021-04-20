Hub Porteño
Rodríguez Peña 1967, C1021ABO CABA, Argentina
| +54 11 4815-6100
Photo courtesy of Hub Porteño
Hub Porteño, Buenos AiresIn Recoleta, the 11-room Hub Porteño hotel offers guests custom city experiences led by local experts. Young, connected fashion designers, such as Argentinian textile designer Martín Churba, lead shopping tours to the city's top ateliers and boutiques. A full-day experience costs $2,000 for two people, including accommodation, all meals, car and driver.
Doubles from $325. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.