Hub and Bespoke LLC

For Stylish Cyclists Only

Finally, a fashion boutique for the stylish cyclist! Hub & Bespoke caters to the bicycle commuter or anyone who prefers to use a bike for trips around town. No garish logo-emblazoned jerseys or padded shorts here — instead, you’ll find locally made Alchemy bags (made from upcycled bike tires), bike-friendly apparel that’s business- or night-out-appropriate, handsomely understated panniers, and practical bike accessories designed for riding in the city. Expect to pay boutique prices, but you’ll be supporting local Northwest designers and fellow bike lovers.