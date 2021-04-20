Where are you going?
Hub and Bespoke LLC

513 N 36th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Website
| +1 206-547-5730
Love for Hub and Bespoke

When I say that this is my favorite cycling-inspired store on the planet, please know that I've more than done my homework. Not only is it in such a cool area of Seattle (where all of the stores in the same neighborhood are equally as creative), this is any cyclist's dream store.

Most stores that revolve around biking include attire and gifts only geared toward lycra and endurance equipment. The fun thing about Hub and Bespoke is that you not only have that, but you also have creative, casual biking wear for the modern day commuter or bike lover. There's art, clothing and gifts for anyone that loves any kind of bicycle.

By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

Stephanie Perry
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

For Stylish Cyclists Only

Finally, a fashion boutique for the stylish cyclist! Hub & Bespoke caters to the bicycle commuter or anyone who prefers to use a bike for trips around town. No garish logo-emblazoned jerseys or padded shorts here — instead, you’ll find locally made Alchemy bags (made from upcycled bike tires), bike-friendly apparel that’s business- or night-out-appropriate, handsomely understated panniers, and practical bike accessories designed for riding in the city. Expect to pay boutique prices, but you’ll be supporting local Northwest designers and fellow bike lovers.

