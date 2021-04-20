Where are you going?
Huana Coa Canopy Adventure

12km Sinaloa El Habal-La Noria
Zipline Above Fields of Agave Sinaloa Mexico

Zipline Above Fields of Agave

Just north of Mazatlan is Huana Coa Canopy Adventure tours. That was where I had my first zipline experience. We showed up, were fitted with gear, and then driven up an insanely steep slope in a six-wheeled "swiss army vehicle". The ride was enough to get everyone's heart pumping. Then we descended via numerous ziplines of varied height and length, including one over a field of blue agave plants, which was fitting because afterwards we visited the Blue Agave tequila distillery.
By Matt Gibson , AFAR Local Expert
