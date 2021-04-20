PUBlicity 4 Howth

Recently on a trip to Dublin, Ireland my wanderlust landed me in Howth. A short train from our River Liffey dwellings in downtown Dublin found us in the company of a couple quintessential pubs. We settled in to play darts, watch a match, and to continue displaying our affection for Guinness. On our walk back through the winding roads we came across this view- mixing some old town charm, boating beauty, and a perfectly distilled blue sky. This photo serves as a nod to the highly respectable art of taking a decent photo after 5 pints. As James Joyce once said "Ireland Sober is Ireland Stiff." And my observations remain that the only thing stiff about Howth...is the Jameson.