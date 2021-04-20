Howler's Inn

Sleeping with Wolves
For a pre-Yellowstone primer on wolves, head to Howlers Inn about halfway between Bozeman and Livingston, Montana
. Howlers was built in the 1970s as a sanctuary for one rescued wolf, and now outdoor enclosures are home to two packs (eight wolves in all) that were bred in captivity. Owners Chris and Mary Martha are a wealth of information about the packs, and if you arrive by early evening, you might catch Chris (pictured) feeding the wolves a dog-food and meat-carcass dinner. We were able to pet the wolves through the fence! If you want to learn more, there are wolf documentaries galore that you can watch on a big screen or take back to your wood-paneled room or cottage. There’s also a pool table, air hockey, an indoor hot tub, and a Finnish sauna. Come morning, Mary Martha whips up a delicious breakfast that guests enjoy around a communal table.