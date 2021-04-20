Where are you going?
How Sweet It Is

Sweets For Every Style

This sister-run shop carries all the makings of a typical confectionary—bins upon bins of classic taffies, hard candies and chocolate covered gummy bears, along with fine chocolates and macadamia pralines.

But there's more in store for the discerning sweet tooth. Artisanal gelato refreshes on sticky summer days, while caramel-filled Belgian waffles dipped in chocolate and swathed in heaps of candy bar favorites, like M&M's or frosted Oreo cookie chunks, are as delightful to the eye as to the tastebuds.

The neighborhood store even caters to those looking to curb their calorie intake: dried fruits, trail mixes and Via Veneto Italian ices satisfy cravings at minimal cost.



By Kim Fortson , AFAR Contributor

