Hovey Players Work Shop 9 Spring St, Waltham, MA 02451, USA

Community Theater This long-running community group (it was established in 1936) mounts several productions per season at the tiny Abbott Memorial Theater in the basement of the D'Angio Building. With shows spanning a variety of genres—the 2014/2015 season includes Flemming: An American Thriller, Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean, and Rocket Man, among others—this local company aims to entertain.