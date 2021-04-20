Where are you going?
Hout Bay Manor

Baviaanskloof Rd, Scott Estate, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
Website
| +27 21 790 0116
Hout Bay Manor

Hout Bay Manor embodies that quirky charm, but with impeccable taste—eclectic furniture straight out of Alice in Wonderland finds a home alongside traditional African fabrics and motifs, all beneath the eaves of a classic Cape Dutch home dating back to 1871. The owners accent imposing four-poster beds and pops of scarlet splashed throughout the interiors, and somehow the manor’s old bones and new vibe blend together with ease.

The hotel is only 30 minutes from Cape Town but still a world away, and once guests get into the laid-back Hout Bay groove, they may never want to leave the lovely pool to make that drive back to the city.
By Sarah Khan , AFAR Contributor

