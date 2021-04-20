Where are you going?
Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

4848 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Website
| +1 713-529-4848
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Wed - Sat 10am - 5pm

The Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, also known as HCCC, is one of the few venues in the country dedicated exclusively to craft at the highest level. It holds free exhibitions featuring sophisticated crafts made from a variety of mediums. The venue offers visitors a glimpse into the creative process – not only will they find creations on display, but guests can also stop at Artist Hall to witness resident artists working in their studios. HCCC also holds several workshops throught the month so the guests can try their hand at crafts. If that’s not for you, you can still bring home a one-of-a-kind souvenir from the center’s popular gift shop. Image courtesy of Houston Center for Contemporary Craft.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

Olivia Caminiti
almost 7 years ago

This nonprofit center focuses on housing pieces made from clay, fiber, glass, metal, wood or found/recycled materials. The art pieces are from both local and national artists, and some of the exhibits are interactive. Kids are welcome to come learn about how things are made, and get involved in the action. HCCC has events every month, with memberships available.

