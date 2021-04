Experience the Creative Process at HCCC

The Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, also known as HCCC, is one of the few venues in the country dedicated exclusively to craft at the highest level. It holds free exhibitions featuring sophisticated crafts made from a variety of mediums. The venue offers visitors a glimpse into the creative process – not only will they find creations on display, but guests can also stop at Artist Hall to witness resident artists working in their studios. HCCC also holds several workshops throught the month so the guests can try their hand at crafts. If that’s not for you, you can still bring home a one-of-a-kind souvenir from the center’s popular gift shop. Image courtesy of Houston Center for Contemporary Craft.