Houston Arboretum & Nature Center 4501 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX 77024, USA

Photo courtesy of Houston Arboretum More info Sun - Sat 7am - 6:30pm

Find a Sanctuary in the City at the Arboretum One of the locals' favorite sanctuaries in the city, this 155-acre non-profit urban oasis plays a vital role in protecting native plants and animals in the heart of the city. Check out the special evening events where you can sign up to spot owls, watch meteors, go for a night hike, or enjoy cheese and wine under the stars.