Houston Arboretum & Nature Center
4501 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX 77024, USA
| +1 713-681-8433
Photo courtesy of Houston Arboretum
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 6:30pm
Find a Sanctuary in the City at the ArboretumOne of the locals' favorite sanctuaries in the city, this 155-acre non-profit urban oasis plays a vital role in protecting native plants and animals in the heart of the city. Check out the special evening events where you can sign up to spot owls, watch meteors, go for a night hike, or enjoy cheese and wine under the stars.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Experience Houston's Natural World at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center
Soothing sounds of birds chirping and water trickling fill your ears as you enter Houston's Arboretum and Nature Center, with sun beams shining down on you through the greenhouse ceiling. Located on the edge of Memorial Park, this 155 acre non-profit sanctuary is the place where you can escape from the busyness of city life in the natural world with trails, exhibits, and wildlife.