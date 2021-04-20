Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

4501 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX 77024, USA
Website
| +1 713-681-8433
Find a Sanctuary in the City at the Arboretum Houston Texas United States
Experience Houston's Natural World at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center Houston Texas United States
Find a Sanctuary in the City at the Arboretum Houston Texas United States
Experience Houston's Natural World at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center Houston Texas United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 6:30pm

Find a Sanctuary in the City at the Arboretum

One of the locals' favorite sanctuaries in the city, this 155-acre non-profit urban oasis plays a vital role in protecting native plants and animals in the heart of the city. Check out the special evening events where you can sign up to spot owls, watch meteors, go for a night hike, or enjoy cheese and wine under the stars.
By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Ashley Castle Pittman
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Experience Houston's Natural World at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Soothing sounds of birds chirping and water trickling fill your ears as you enter Houston's Arboretum and Nature Center, with sun beams shining down on you through the greenhouse ceiling. Located on the edge of Memorial Park, this 155 acre non-profit sanctuary is the place where you can escape from the busyness of city life in the natural world with trails, exhibits, and wildlife.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points