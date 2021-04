Housebar @ Hotel DeBrett 2 High St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

The Mood Matcher Housebar at Hotel DeBrett is designed as if they know that every time I go there I'll be in a different mood. Feel like relaxing? Take the couch opposite the fire or perhaps one of the retro armchairs. A sneaky cocktail? Perch at the art deco bar or grab the seat at the end of room. Time for a professional work meeting? Step inside the internal courtyard and have staff cater to your whims. It's a good thing I'm moody.