House of Waterford Crystal

Waterford Crystal

The workers there say "a good beer deserves Waterford and a bad one needs it" . I will have to agree with that quote, not just for beer but for everything else you drink. Holding Waterford Crystal is amazing, the craftsmanship is impeccable and it's elegance is not surpassed by any other crystal in my mind. The display at the visitor center is amazing but if you go with kids strap them to you because the price tags for most of the pieces are higher than the ones of many cars.