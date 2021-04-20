House of Waterford Crystal
28 The Mall, Waterford, Ireland
| +353 51 317 000
More info
Sun 9:30am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 6pm
House of Waterford Crystal
Because Waterford is synonymous with crystal, which has been produced here since 1783, it makes sense to see what all the fuss is about. The sparkling, modern visitors center/manufacturing facility opened in 2010 in the city center and produces 45,000 pieces annually using traditional techniques. Take a tour to learn about the process—from glassblowing and mold making to cutting, sculpting and engraving—as you watch craftspeople at work. And, of course, you can contemplate a souvenir purchase or two in the Waterford retail shop.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Waterford Crystal
The workers there say "a good beer deserves Waterford and a bad one needs it" . I will have to agree with that quote, not just for beer but for everything else you drink. Holding Waterford Crystal is amazing, the craftsmanship is impeccable and it's elegance is not surpassed by any other crystal in my mind. The display at the visitor center is amazing but if you go with kids strap them to you because the price tags for most of the pieces are higher than the ones of many cars.