House of Terror

Budapest, Andrássy út 60, 1062 Hungary
Website
| +36 1 374 2600
House of Terror Budapest Hungary
House of Terror Budapest Hungary

Tue - Sun 10am - 6pm

CATCH: Cool signage at a Budapest museum

My friend and I were walking around town when we noticed this very cool signage for the House of Terror. We weren't really enthusiastic about the subject so we opted to continue our walk and find another amazing cafe but I did snap a photo. Budapest is an interesting mix of the old and new and that's evident even in the architecture and design of the city.
By Ryna Dery

Charlie Grosso
almost 7 years ago

House of Terror

As I race across 1/3 of the world in The Mongol Rally, I had a day to spend in Budapest.
House of Terror is one of the most powerful museums I’ve been to in Europe. It illustrates the grim decades of Nazi and Communist repression, set in a former secret police headquarter.
After aligning themselves with Hitler, Hungary was overtaken by the Nazi-affiliated Arrow Cross and they did their best to exterminate Budapest’s Jewish population. Hundreds were executed in the basement of this building, now a museum.
The museum design is incredible (I love a well curated experience), complete with a Soviet tank in the atrium set against a backdrop of hundreds and thousands of black and white images of the victims. There are many well-designed and memorable exhibits on Gulag life, Socialist Realist Art and propaganda. The last portion of the tour starts with a ride down in the elevator into the basement. During the very slow descent, there is a three minute video of a guard explaining the execution process. Then you arrive in the basement where the much of the torture and execution took place.
The museum ends the high tech exhibit with a wall of “victimizers,” --- local member and supports of the Arrow Cross and AVO --- contrasted against the black and white wall of victims which you first enter upon. Many of the victimizers depicted here are still living and were never brought to justice.
For up to date tales of mishaps from The Mongol Rally, check out: SpyTravelogue.com.

