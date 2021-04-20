House of Spices
Malindi Street
Photo courtesy of the House of Spices
Sampling Local Spices in Stone TownAccording to AFAR local expert Kerry John-Davis, those seeking local flair should head to Stone Town, on the island of Zanzibar, which was once a stop on the Arabian spice route. "The town is a great base for snorkeling tours of the archipelago, but I often just browse the labyrinthine alleyways for Arabian brass lamps, Tinga Tinga paintings from local artists, and, yes, spices—I go to House of Spices for cloves and mchaichai (lemongrass tea)."
This appeared in the November/December 2014 issue.