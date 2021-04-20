Where are you going?
House of Spices

Malindi Street
Website
Sampling Local Spices in Stone Town Zanzibar Town Tanzania

Sampling Local Spices in Stone Town

According to AFAR local expert Kerry John-Davis, those seeking local flair should head to Stone Town, on the island of Zanzibar, which was once a stop on the Arabian spice route. "The town is a great base for snorkeling tours of the archipelago, but I often just browse the labyrinthine alleyways for Arabian brass lamps, Tinga Tinga paintings from local artists, and, yes, spices—I go to House of Spices for cloves and mchaichai (lemongrass tea)."

This appeared in the November/December 2014 issue.

