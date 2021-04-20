Hotel28 Myeongdong
Cinema buffs will find plenty to love at boutique-style Hotel28 in Myeongdong, from the antique movie camera in the lobby to the custom Hermès furniture and photographs of Korean film icons in the Director’s Suite. The hotel is the only member of Small Luxury Hotels in South Korea, bringing a high level of service and design to an area of Seoul more commonly associated with hostels and soulless chain hotels. Rooms are simple yet chic, but guests can relax and mingle in the library, art gallery, cinema, or rooftop garden. Tradition meets trendiness at Wolhyang, a Korean pub known for its makgeolli
(a milky, slightly effervescent liquor made from rice) and the Korean comfort food that accompanies it.