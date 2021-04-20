Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hotel28 Myeongdong

13 Myeongdong 7-gil, Myeong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Website
| +82 2-774-2828
Hotel28 Myeongdong Seoul South Korea
Hotel28 Myeongdong Seoul South Korea
Hotel28 Myeongdong Seoul South Korea
Hotel28 Myeongdong Seoul South Korea
Hotel28 Myeongdong Seoul South Korea
Hotel28 Myeongdong Seoul South Korea

Hotel28 Myeongdong

Cinema buffs will find plenty to love at boutique-style Hotel28 in Myeongdong, from the antique movie camera in the lobby to the custom Hermès furniture and photographs of Korean film icons in the Director’s Suite. The hotel is the only member of Small Luxury Hotels in South Korea, bringing a high level of service and design to an area of Seoul more commonly associated with hostels and soulless chain hotels. Rooms are simple yet chic, but guests can relax and mingle in the library, art gallery, cinema, or rooftop garden. Tradition meets trendiness at Wolhyang, a Korean pub known for its makgeolli (a milky, slightly effervescent liquor made from rice) and the Korean comfort food that accompanies it.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points