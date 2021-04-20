Hotel Zoo Berlin
Located a few blocks from the zoo and Tiergarten and just a minute’s walk to subways that get you almost anywhere in the city, the Hotel Zoo Berlin
feels a bit like a fashion-forward version of Alice in Wonderland
. The lobby greets guests with jumbo-size doors and chic pops of color, while rooms pamper with extra-plush beds and stylish robes designed by Maison Martin Margiela. Don’t miss the popular rooftop bar and epic breakfast spread, complete with no fewer than five fresh-squeezed juices, honeycomb, cheeses, made-to-order eggs, and a generous selection of fresh-baked German breads.