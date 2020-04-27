The Hotel Zamora

Why we love it: This stylish, 50-room boutique hotel celebrates its bayou setting with a waterside pool and patio.



Highlights:

- A five-slip marina

- Creative Spanish fusion at Castile

- A rooftop lounge with panoramic views of the Gulf of Mexico and St. Pete Beach



The review: Facing the Intracoastal Waterway, The Zamora is a chic Spanish Colonial property just two blocks from the beach (where it has chairs reserved). It’s popular thanks to its exquisite service, daily complimentary happy hour, and free use of its kayaks and cruiser bikes.

The Hotel Zamora’s rooms all have Frette linens, ergonomic work spaces and cordless VoIP telephones with voicemail. Luxury abounds in the marble and tile bathrooms, which feature walk-in spa shows or soaking bathtubs. A crisp color palette — of white, beige and black with pops of orange — creates a tranquil oasis from the vibrancy of Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Castile remains the culinary program’s crowning glory. Opened in 2014, it allowed Executive Chef Ted Dorsey to showcase a deft touch with seafood and also Spanish flair. Expect lovely views and dishes like romesco butter sea scallops and tomatillo lychee salsa on a tuna poke.