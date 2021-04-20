Hotel Würzburger Hof
Conveniently located in the center of Würzburg—within easy walking distance of sights like St. Augustine’s Church, the Kiliansbrunnen fountain, and the Falkenhaus—this comfortable four-star hotel sits in a historic building with a traditional yellow facade. The 34 rooms are spacious and spotless, complete with flat-screen TVs, work desks, minibars, and modern bathrooms with Italian toiletries. At the bottom of the marble staircase, the stylish reception area is staffed around the clock and features a computer station along with services like laundry and dry cleaning, free newspapers, and welcome drinks. There can be some street noise in the front rooms, but the rear rooms are serenely quiet.