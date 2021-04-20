Hotel Viura s/n Calle Mayor

Cubist Craziness in Álava Hotel Viura is located in Villabuena de Álava (Basque: Eskuernaga), a small, ancient town famous for its resident (300) to winery (48) quota.



The hotel was designed by the Spanish firm Designhouses (http://designhouses.org/dh/) and opened in 2010. Its playful, cubist architecture provides a great contrast to its neighbor, an 17th century church, and of course the rest of the old town. The inside is as quirky as the outside, a real feast for the eyes.



____________________________

A warm thank you:

My travels through the Basque Country were courtesy of Romo Tur (http://www.romotur.com/). The amazing folks at MedjetAssist (https://medjetassist.com) ensure that I take trips, not chances.









