Hotel Viura

s/n Calle Mayor
Website
| +34 945 60 90 00
Cubist Craziness in Álava
Cubist Craziness in Álava

Hotel Viura is located in Villabuena de Álava (Basque: Eskuernaga), a small, ancient town famous for its resident (300) to winery (48) quota.

The hotel was designed by the Spanish firm Designhouses (http://designhouses.org/dh/) and opened in 2010. Its playful, cubist architecture provides a great contrast to its neighbor, an 17th century church, and of course the rest of the old town. The inside is as quirky as the outside, a real feast for the eyes.

By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

