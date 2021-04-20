Where are you going?
Hotel Villa Manos

Karterádos 847 00, Greece
Website
| +30 2286 022882
Greek hospitality and one heck of a swimming pool Karterados Greece

Sun - Sat 8am - 11:30pm
Believe it or not, this place also acts as a hostel for the poor vagabond seeking a touch of luxury on a budget. Dorm rooms are available, as well as full suites with complete kitchens and living areas.

This hotel is located in Karterados, which is about a 25 minute walk from the main city of Fira. However, several bus stops are nearby, as well as restaurants and shopping options.

The real highlight of this place, though? Check out that swimming pool. The hotel recently went through some renovations, and the results are spectacular. Great hospitality to boot, and being a family-run business, you'll feel like you're part of the gang.

By Candice Walsh , AFAR Local Expert

