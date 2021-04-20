Hotel Villa Manos
Karterádos 847 00, Greece
| +30 2286 022882
Photo courtesy of Hotel Villa Manos
Sun - Sat 8am - 11:30pm
Greek hospitality and one heck of a swimming poolBelieve it or not, this place also acts as a hostel for the poor vagabond seeking a touch of luxury on a budget. Dorm rooms are available, as well as full suites with complete kitchens and living areas.
This hotel is located in Karterados, which is about a 25 minute walk from the main city of Fira. However, several bus stops are nearby, as well as restaurants and shopping options.
The real highlight of this place, though? Check out that swimming pool. The hotel recently went through some renovations, and the results are spectacular. Great hospitality to boot, and being a family-run business, you'll feel like you're part of the gang.
